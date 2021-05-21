USD 253 Emporia Public Schools has rescinded its preliminary administrator contract with Corey Wiltz, who had been hired to be the assistant principal/athletic director at Emporia High School, during a special board of education meeting Friday afternoon.
The unanimous decision was made after an investigation by the Kansas Association of School Boards found that Wiltz — who is currently the principal at USD 251’s NLC Elementary School in Americus — had been involved with the sexual harassment of an eighth grade student because of the student’s sexual orientation.
“It is important that the district continues to move forward as we keep the best interest of the students, staff and the community at the forefront,”
USD 253 said in a statement following the decision. Wiltz’s hiring at USD 253 was announced in January. He had been scheduled to take over the new role July 1, following the retirement of current assistant principal/athletic director Curtis Simons at the end of the school year.
“A replacement for the EHS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director will be sought in the coming weeks,” the district said.
