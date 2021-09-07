The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State University football program announced plans to honor a member of the Hornet football family last week.
Hall of Honor member Steve Henry died March 18 when a car rear-ended his pickup, sending it crashing into a power pole. In his honor, the ESU football program has established the Steve Henry Award to continue his legacy.
“I know Steve was a great player at Emporia State. However I remember him more for the type of person he was off the field,” said head coach Garin Higgins in a written release. “He lived his life upholding the Core Bricks of our program — Attitude, Trust & Accountability and most importantly Family Over Everything.”
The Steve Henry Award will be given out at the end of the year “to the Hornet football player that most exemplifies how Steve Henry led his life.” Players will be selected for demonstrating being a leader and positive role model both on and off the field, being selfless and humble, performing service to the community, and displaying high character.
“Steve was a generous and kind human being who will be missed by many people,” Higgins said. “Our hope is that this award helps people remember him and maintain his impact beyond just Emporia State football.”
Henry was a four-year letterman in track and football for the Hornets from 1975-78. In track, Henry was a sprinter and long jumper who ended his career as co-captain of the team, but it was in football that Henry made his mark in athletics.
He started all four years as a defensive back. In 1976 he was named second-team all-CSIC, and he returned a kickoff 96 yards against Missouri Western. He repeated as second-team all-CSIC performer in 1977 and earned first-team all-District 10 honors.
In 1978, Henry was named first-team all-CSIC and District 10, Emporia State University “Player of The Year,” and was named an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News.
Henry was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1979 and played three years in the National Football League. He played in eight games with the Cardinals in 1979, five with the New York Giants in 1980 and two games with the Baltimore Colts in 1981. He had one interception in his NFL career, against Joe Montana in 1980.
Henry was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1989. He recently retired from Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant and was a color analyst on the radio for several Emporia State football games during the 2019 season. His wife Becky worked in the Emporia State Athletics compliance office from 1995 until her retirement in 2017.
The Steve Henry Award will be announced at the conclusion of each football season and will be formally awarded during the next Spring Game.
