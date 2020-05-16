An Emporia surgeon for 26 years, Dr. Joe Bosiljevac has lived in Manhattan, New York, for the past 13 years performing stem cell treatments and immune boosting therapies.
He has experienced the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic living in the epicenter of it all in New York City. Being confined to his Manhattan apartment offered him the opportunity to journal through his time and compile suggestions for healthy living going forward.
Bosiljevac recently released the first part of his new “Survival on an Island” book series; a candid manuscript revealing treatments and procedures for the human body that nobody else is talking about. With the novel coronavirus as the catalyst, “Survival on an Island” takes into consideration the importance of a healthy immune system and a cleansing life reboot as an option going forward. This helps with a worry-free, best-scenario, and an overall pleasant life for well into what most people call retirement.
When shopping the manuscript to some NY publishing houses, he received quick interest to make it available soon. The first edition of this series touches on the initial days of how the virus brought NYC to a halt and what health concerns were most prevalent.
A retired special forces soldier called the book “a whipping read.” He claimed it has the ideal balance of personal experience through the first few months of the COVID pandemic and the healthy measures humans can take to suppress anxiety going forward.
With our way of life changed over the past few months, it is a timely book containing information that is relevant to anyone concerned with how to live illness-free in the ever-changing world.
Dr. Bosiljevac’s son, Cory, is an Emporia resident who helped publish and edit the book. He has been asked to provide content on several chapters for “Part II” of the release planned in August.
More parts of this book series will be delivered later in the year. Due to the rapid release of this book, hard copies are planned to release as soon as the final versions are edited and ready to print.
Dr. Bosiljevac . With the prompting of his new book series he hopes to pass on his knowledge and experience for those who are interested in furthering their health into their later years of life.
It is currently available as an eBook on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and Google Play, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.