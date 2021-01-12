Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Jan. 8
Official misconduct, 1100 East St., 8:25 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 1200 I-35, 8:44 a.m.
Parking problem, 400 Mechanic St., 12:53 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 1200 E 12th Ave., 4:31 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 Clark St., 6:29 p.m.
Drug - poss of paraphernalia, 1400 E Logan Ave., 6:30 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Weaver St. & E South Ave., 6:40 p.m.
Criminal damage, 800 Graphic Arts Rd., 6:50 p.m.
Sex offense - unspecific, information redacted.
Disorderly conduct, 1800 Merchant St., 10:59 p.m.
Jan. 9
Traffic - stop, E South Ave. & Mechanic St., 2:08 a.m.
Hit & run pedestrian, 20 East St., 6:53 a.m.
Warrant - activity/service, 400 Mechanic St., 3:50 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1200 Neosho St., 4:08 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W 12th Ave., 10:10 p.m.
Traffic - stop, 1200 W South Ave., 10:14 p.m.
Vehicle - suspicious, 1000 Commercial St., 11:15 p.m.
OJ - warrants, Trail Ridge Rd. & Magic Circle Dr., 11:40 p.m.
Jan. 10
Traffic - stop, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:07 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 10 S Rural St., 1:50 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 700 Merchant St., 2:12 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 1000 West St., 2:18 a.m.
Traffic - stop, Grove Ave. & Lawrence St., 2:51 a.m.
Communications offense, W 10th Ave. & Congress St., 8:11 a.m.
Sheriff
Jan. 8
Traffic - stop, 2900 N Hwy 99, 5:36 p.m., Admire
Jan. 9
Traffic - stop, 700 W 6th Ave., 1:59 a.m.
Traffic - stop, E 6th Ave. & Union St., 2:59 a.m.
OJ - warrants, Trail Ridge Rd. & Magic Circle Dr., 11:40 p.m.
Jan. 10
Traffic - stop, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:07 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 700 Merchant St., 2:12 a.m.
Traffic - stop, Grove Ave. & Lawrence St., 2:51 a.m.
OJ - warrants, Road 390 & Road X, 3:50 a.m., Burlingame.
Traffic - stop, E 9th Ave. & Commercial St., 4:05 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road Y & Road 390, 4:51 a.m., Burlingame.
Traffic - hazard, Road 170 & K130, 2:23 p.m., Neosho Rapids.
Jan. 11
Traffic - stop, 100 E 12th Ave., 2:15 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Jan. 8
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 1:06 p.m.
Auto burglary, 10 E South Ave., 2:31 p.m.
Jan. 9
Auto burglary, 1000 Market St., 12:09 a.m.
Fraud, address redacted, 8:59 a.m.
Jan. 10
Theft - late report, 1900 W 24th Ave., 12:58 p.m.
Burglary - in progress, 800 Congress St., 2:07 p.m.
Sheriff
Jan. 10
Theft - late report, 100 Iowa St., 10:01 a.m., Olpe.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.