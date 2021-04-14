Emporia Public Schools has announced the selection of Vanessa Hinds as the new principal of Logan Avenue Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year.
Hinds comes to USD 253 from Wichita Public Schools, where she has held the position of Data Leader and has been a leadership team member for the past five years. Additionally, Hinds has been an English language arts classroom teacher as well as a grade-level team leader.
“I am so excited to be a part of the Logan Avenue family,” Hinds said. “I am most looking forward to building relationships with staff, students and families. I am hopeful that we can all work together to create the best education possible for our students.”
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said she was excited to have Hinds join the USD 253 Emporia Public Schools district at Logan Ave. Elementary.
“Her enthusiasm and ability to cultivate relationships will be valuable as she transitions to USD 253," she said. "It was apparent during the interview process that Mrs. Hinds possesses leadership qualities that will allow her to continue to progress the great things happening at Logan Avenue."
Hinds holds a Master of Science in school leadership from Baker University, a Master of Education from Friends University, and a Bachelor of Arts in education from Wichita State. She also holds her K-9 elementary education and ESOL certification.
Hinds is married and has two school-aged children. She and her family are excited to begin this new opportunity and are looking forward to joining the Emporia community. Hinds will fill the vacancy beginning in July of 2021 created by the resignation of current Principal Jessica Griffin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.