The Emporia Gazette
The Sertoma Club of Emporia’s 11th annual biscuits and gravy breakfast was held as a drive-thru event for the second straight year Saturday morning, as members continued to make adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The breakfast serves as a fundraiser for college and university general scholarship funds. The club provides scholarships to students at Emporia State University, the Emporia State University Department of Nursing and Flint Hills Technical College exceeding $9,000.
Fundraising totals were not immediately available but should be released in the coming days.
