January may not yet be finished, but the baseball season has arrived.
Emporia State will open its season on Friday, starting a three-game swing in Edmond, Oklahoma in a MIAA/GAC Crossover — mostly.
A late team withdrawal altered the slate slightly.
The Hornets instead will start with a longtime, yet newly-revitalized rival in Pittsburg State.
“The first weekend’s kind of been our kryptonite the last two years,” senior catcher Cooper Minnick said. “Right off the bat (this year, we) face Pitt State and Coach (Bob) Fornelli. He’s always got his players ready and they’re going to come out and compete. It’s created some sort of a rivalry, but I think we just want to go out there, set the tone early ... let them know it’s a new year, a new us and we’re ready to go.”
ESU has gone 0-7 over its season-opening weekends over the past two seasons, but there are plenty of reasons for this group of Hornets to remain optimistic.
“It’s year two for a lot of those guys, but it’s also year two for our entire coaching staff,” head coach Seth Wheeler said. “I think guys are a lot more comfortable with who we are and what we’re doing. Last year we were just trying to get our feet up underneath us and get everybody on the same page where now this year, guys knew (coming in) what the expectations were and we were able to hit the ground running a lot earlier in the fall.
“Hopefully that correlates into the spring.”
The ESU batting order largely remains intact, with Minnick to start behind the plate, shortstop Josh Norlin, outfielder Connor Hurst and infielder Paul Claassen. Hurst was second in the MIAA in home runs a year ago, while Minnick and Norlin won gold gloves.
Among the newcomers to step right in as everyday players will be Brady Michel, a first baseman who opted for Southern Illinois over ESU a year ago. He reversed that journey to join the Hornets this year and bat in the middle of the lineup.
His impact may be two-fold, however.
Michel also clued Wheeler onto one of his teammates at SIU, a position player turning pitcher named Jared Kengott. After Wheeler watched a little film and had a few discussions, he figured it couldn’t hurt.
That was then.
In the fall, Kengott was ESU’s best pitcher and Wheeler said he’ll begin the season in the second spot of the Hornet rotation.
“He knows what the ball’s doing and he had a plus-changeup,” Wheeler said. “All winter we worked on developing a breaking ball and it got a lot better. Now he has three pitches. He might not be lights out early, but by the end of the year, he’s going to be really, really good.”
He’ll slot in right behind Jake Barton in the rotation. Barton was 5-4 with a 2.81 ERA a year ago and became a second ace for ESU in his first season with the Hornets.
“He’s the leader of this staff and when you give him the ball, you’re going to have a really good chance to win,” Wheeler said.
ESU’s relief corps also lost its ace in Drew Scrimsher. Some of the newest additions, Wheeler believes, will help anchor his bullpen as well.
“Coleton Crisp is a is a (junior) who threw 60 innings for Barton last year, all out of the bullpen,” he said. “Alex Debey was a closer for Neosho last year, threw 60 innings for them. We have a little bit more experience in the bullpen this year, not necessarily at this level — which is ... different — but at least they’re comfortable in that role. Last year, we didn’t necessarily have that.”
But until the games get underway, all they can do is practice. More often than not, as is the norm in the winter months, it’s primarily done indoors.
“I’m stoked (to finally play games),” Minnick said. “(We’ve) been stuck inside all (winter) ... (but) we’re taking full advantage of being inside and our practices are as good as they can get.”
ESU has little expectation outside of its own ranks, being predicted to finish fifth in the MIAA’s preseason poll.
The Hornets are eyeing a far greater future.
“I think everybody starts out with the same goals,” Minnick said. “You want to win conference, you want to beat the top teams, the Central Missouris, the Missouri Southerns, you want to compete there. At the end of the day, conference and regionals are the biggest goals. You can get into those regionals without winning the league but you want to do one at a time.”
To this point, Wheeler said the group has bought in not to just the competitive nature, but the culture the Hornets have long possessed.
That, in itself, will help translate to some level of success.
“I do think we’re going to play really good defense, but more than anything else, if you hang around our guys, they absolutely love one another,” Wheeler said. “It’s a whole lot of fun to come to the yard every day when you get a bunch of dudes that are really fun to be around but (also) legitimately care about one another. Everybody kind of talks about (chemistry), just about every single day ... guys are talking about the brotherhood culture that we have here and how it’s unlike any other place they’ve been. If nothing else, if we get punched in the mouth, I think we have a bunch of guys that are willing to stand up for one another.”
ESU will open its season at 4 p.m. Friday against Pittsburg State, with a 10 a.m. first pitch scheduled against Southwestern Oklahoma State and a Sunday afternoon game against Henderson State, all in Edmond, Oklahoma.
