Linda Kaye White died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was 71.
She was a nationally recognized elementary music teacher.
A memorial service was held at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA. The family had the arrangements.
Linda Kaye White died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was 71.
She was a nationally recognized elementary music teacher.
A memorial service was held at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA. The family had the arrangements.
Aim_High said:
ibtirish said:
Gawy wukert get awf my wawn
qahwha said:
Even if this were true, it is irrelevant and does not justify Donald Trump's act of extortion.
Aim_High said:
KB Thomas said:
The first Thanksgiving happened only after the Pilgrims rejected socialism.
KB Thomas said:
The bottom line is the path to the New World Order has to go through Trump and it will not happen on his watch.
Louis said:
tomboy88 said:
Also, impeachment is not a criminal trial, so...yeah.
tomboy88 said:
Hsapiens42 said:
test
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.