The USD 251 Board of Education officially approved moving ahead with the development of a district preschool program and moved ahead with the design process with the hire of Ben Moore Studio for architectural and engineering services, Wednesday evening.
The $19,700 project includes design and engineering services in the existing structure located on Broadway Street in Americus. The Council Grove-based architect firm first provided a proposal for services in January.
The proposal includes a $12,600 for preschool fees, $5,100 storm shelter addition and $2,000 restroom addition.
Moore said there were trend that they saw in preschool settings, including multiple surfaces. He said there were options to consider there in order to make the classroom function for preschoolers.
The board asked Moore about the storm shelter placement which he said could be placed anywhere.
“We can really put that wherever; it really needs to be some direct connection to that classroom area,” he said.
Board member Gary Heine asked about utility connections for the shelter, and Moore said it wouldn’t preclude the shelter from being placed in a certain location.
Moore said he would come up with several drawings prior to his engineers being deployed.
The board also discussed plans for end of the year events, including graduation and NLC awards and 8th grade celebrations.
Night of the Arts is May 10, and each student (approximately 35) is allowed six guests. NHHS Awards Night is May 13 at the NHHS gym and approximately 60 students will attend. Each student can have four guests.
NHHS graduation will be held on May 22 at the NHHS gym. There are 26 seniors graduating and each senior is allowed to bring eight guests. There will also be a total of 28 teachers and board members.
At NLC awards on May 24, there are 22 sixth graders, 28 seventh graders and 31 eighth graders. Sixth and seventh graders are permitted two guests each while eighth graders can have four.
All events will have a sign-in sheet for contact tracing supervised by staff, temperature screenings, hand sanitizing, social distancing between family cohorts, social distancing between students on the gym floor and a mask policy.
The board also approved the development of the North Lyon County Virtual School for the 2021-22 school year. The virtual school will require parents to complete an application if they are interested in having their student participate. Then the principal, counselor and program director will determine if the student would be successful in the program and admission would be determined on available space. The limit will be 24 seats, based on the Florida Virtual School model that they are looking at.
Superintendent Bob Blair said the plans as submitted to the Kansas Department of Education. Full-time virtual students are currently funded at $5,000 per student.
Blair said it will be open for students K-12, both in and out of district.
“It’s a good option to have,” he said. “KSDE allows us to advertise in neighboring school districts. … Just because you apply doesn’t mean you’re going to get in.”
The board also approved a proposal to outsource its technology management to K12itc in order to reduce its number of network resources and result in $310,000 over five years.
The initial set up fee and installation is $8,205.30 and the annual contract is $54,702.28.
The board also hired Justice Painting out of Olpe to paint the exterior of Northern Heights High School. The total bid was $57,648, which includes both the main building and the metal shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.