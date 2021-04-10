Floyd Neal Powell Sr. died October 16, 2020 in Hanford, CA. He was 65.
He co-owned Powell Parts & Services, in Kerrville, TX, was a mechanic, a semi truck driver, and a tow truck driver for Pacific Towing, and also worked for Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
A Kansas memorial graveside service will be held at Memorial Lawn at 11:00 am on April 17, 2020. The family has the arrangements.
