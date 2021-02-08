Blanche Eugenia Crane, 94, of Virgil, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at her son’s home in Virgil.
Blanche, was born near Gridley, to William VanArsdale and Crete Swibold, on May 21, 1926.
She married Ernest Fredrick Crane on July 23, 1945, in Burlington, Kansas. They were married for 65 years.
Blanche is survived by her four sons, Floyd and wife Leota, Lyle, Ronnie and wife Margene, Leonard and wife Linda; three daughters, Edna Benson, JoAnn McKenzie and husband Charlie, Dorinda Snyder and husband John; and numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; a daughter, Birdie Maxson; a daughter in-law, Neva Crane; a son in-law, John Benson; two grandchildren; 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 8, LeRoy, Kansas 66857.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.