The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission recommended the approval of a request for a conditional-use permit by the Emporia Rescue Mission to move its men's shelter to the Amend Girl Scout Center at 1236 E. 12th Ave., Tuesday evening.
The Rescue Mission is seeking to use the center as the new home for its men's shelter.
"We've been looking for 10 years," said Director Lee Alderman. "We've looked at a lot of properties. ... We've had dozens and dozens of properties shown to us within the city limits."
The Rescue Mission was even gifted a home on a corner lot, Alderman said, but it was determined that it was too close to residential areas. That meant it was not adequate for the services the mission provides, and the home was given to the city land bank.
"Nothing has really worked out," Alderman said. "When this property came up, it shocked us."
The Amend Girl Scout Building seemed like the "perfect" piece of property for the Rescue Mission, he added.
The Girls Scouts officially vacated the building as of Tuesday.
Anthony Russell, who said he lives across the street from the proposed location, said he believed it would be a "very good fit" the community.
"We've been needing a good spot to move the men's mission for a long time," he said. Russell said he's been working with the Rescue Mission for almost a decade and was proud of the work that many of the men he had worked with had put in over the years.
John Waechter said he was opposed to the plan due to the possible pedestrian traffic. He also had concerns about how people would perceive Emporia. He felt having the Rescue Mission right off of the highway would give the wrong impression to visitors.
"I'm not saying this is a bad deal, I'm just saying it's a bad location," he said.
Alderman said his plan was to put the signage on the south side of the building. The front of the building faces west, he said. Right now, the Rescue Mission already has a low profile.
"We are not trying to attract people," he said. "It's a place for a these guys to try and rest. ... We're moving from 4,000-square feet to 7,000-square feet. ... we'll have ample space."
The recommendation will now go to the Emporia City Commission for discussion in February for final approval.
