The Emporia Gazette
The Rotary Club of Emporia recently donated $2,895.76 to Emporia High School’s Spartan Stop through funds earned from the annual Rotary Club Grocery Grab, together with a Rotary Club district grant.
The Spartan Stop provides a pantry for the basic needs of EHS students who do not possess their own resources. Backpacks were provided to students this semester with much of these funds.
For more questions about the Rotary Club, please contact Rotary Club of Emporia President Alex Mosakowski at 816-877-4326.
