Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 56F. E winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.