WICHITA
Emporia High saw three bowlers place on Friday at the 5-1A State Bowling Tournament at North Rock Lanes in Wichita.
Senior Kinsey Miller led the way for E-High, rolling a 532-series to place 26th among individuals. Miller rolled a 172 in her first game, adding a pair of 180's to her final score.
Fellow senior Maddie Munoz was 68th, improving in each of her games on the day. She opened with a 131, toppling 150 pins in her second effort and 159 in her final game to end with a 440-series.
On the boys' side, Tanner McGuire was 74th out of nearly 100 competitors. McGuire rolled a 551-series, opening with a 192 and finishing with 200 in his final round.
