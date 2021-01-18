A musical performance put together to remember a beloved music teacher is now complete.
The Don Grant Virtual Choir, which features performances by former students, family and professional musicians, was published on YouTube Sunday morning and social media.
Don Grant, who taught music and choir at Emporia High School for 40 years, died Dec. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri from complications arising from COVID-19. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Grant's sons, Aaron and Cameron, began planning a virtual memorial concert to pay tribute to their father.
"On behalf of our family, and in lieu of an in-person memorial service, I am honored to share the video of 'Make Me a Channel of Your Peace' performed by the Don Grant Virtual Choir," said Aaron Grant in a post to social media. "Thank you to everyone who contributed their time and talents to this production. I know dad would be very proud.
"If you are able, please consider donating to the Don Grant Memorial Scholarship Fund to help us reach our goal. All proceeds go to continuing Mr. Grant's legacy by providing financial assistance to aspiring young musicians graduating from Emporia High School.
Rest In Peace, Maestro."
The video can be watched on YouTube by visiting https://youtu.be/eRAZFsCwrNg.
To donate to the Don Grant Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit https://gofund.me/cd7afd34.
