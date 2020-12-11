A number of people enjoyed an evening of holiday shopping in downtown Emporia, Thursday, for Emporia Main Street's December Moonlight Madness.
More than 20 Main Street businesses participated in the event, offering specials, sales and steals throughout the evening, as they continue through recovery thanks to COVID-19.
Those wishing to support local businesses can do so by purchasing Emporia Main Street gift cards, which can be used at any of the 200-plus member businesses. For more information, visit www.emporiamainstreet.com.
