Larry Finley is the first person in Emporia to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after Newman Regional Health received 160 doses in its first allocation Wednesday afternoon.
The vaccine arrived five days after the Food and Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine.
Finley, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and director of anesthesiology at Newman Regional Health, was one of five health care providers to receive the vaccine in the hospital’s walkthrough for Thursday’s mass vaccination.
“Like any vaccine, it will help provide resistance to SARS-CoV-2 — COVID-19 — to bolster an immune response if you get sick or if you get infected,” Finley told The Emporia Gazette Wednesday evening. “I didn’t feel the injection at all. Obviously, I’ve been getting the flu shot every year for many, many, many years, and sometimes it aches a little bit more at the site right away than others, but I didn’t have any discomfort. And I don’t think any of us had any discomfort with injection.”
The Pfizer vaccine first arrived to facilities at refrigerator temperature, allowing for an expedited delivery to hospitals. According to a written release from the Newman Regional Health, larger facilities receiving a minimum of 975 doses require ultra-cold packaging and storage.
According to COVID-19 vaccine administration protocols, the thawed vaccine is required to be administered within 120 hours — or 5 days — from the time it is removed from ultra-cold storage temperature. The vaccine requires two doses, spaced 21 - 28 days apart.
Because the first vaccine allocation has been mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be administered to front line hospital workers only, Newman Regional Health employees have been divided into priority groupings dependent on the amount of direct care they provide to COVID-19 patients, as well as those who are at high occupational risk for exposure to COVID-19. Further guidance advises that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 wait 90 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
Hospital employees are scheduled to begin receiving vaccinations as early as 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, with appointments continuing into Friday, Dec. 18.
Finley said, while it will be some time before the general public is eligible to receive the vaccine, he wants people to make “informed decisions” about their health care.
“I just don’t think anybody should be forced into getting it,” he said. “You just have to make an informed decision and feel comfortable with why you’re getting it. My initial reasoning is, I’m around a lot of COVID at the hospital, and I want to reduce the risk of infecting myself as I intubate patients and take care of critically sick patients in surgery and in the ICU. That’s the main thing. I just wanted to reduce my risk of being infected and my risk, hopefully, of bringing it home to my family.”
Finley said he personally did not have too many reservations about getting the vaccination, save for the rapidity in which the vaccine was developed.
“I do think that the phases were well-implemented and the trials were well-vetted,” he said. “I think that would be my only reservation would have been how quickly it came to us, but the benefits outweigh the risks, as far as being a front-line healthcare provider.”
Newman’s COVID-19 Vaccine Committee has been preparing over the last several weeks for a local vaccine rollout. Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple said she was thankful for the work that has put in to get to this moment.
“A motto we have been using with our Vaccine Committee during this time of preparedness and planning is, ‘This is a time to pause, take a picture, and get back to work,’” Pimple said. “Our organization and our community deserves to celebrate this news as we are given yet another tool, our strongest tool, to aid in the fight against this pandemic.”
Newman Regional Health expects to receive additional vaccine doses next week, as determined by the state of Kansas’ COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.
