The Emporia Gazette
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., will hold mobile office hours from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Trusler Business Center at the Emporia Chamber of Commerce.
The public is invited to meet with a staff member from Marshall’s office to discuss any issues with federal agencies, federal programs or to inquire about federal resources.
“Since coming to office, one of my highest priorities has been ensuring that my staff and I are available to help Kansans with the assistance they need,” said Senator Marshall in a written release. “With 105 counties in Kansas, we understand that some Kansans do not have direct access to our offices. That is why my staff is hitting the road to meet Kansans where they are and make it convenient for them to receive the assistance they need. I encourage folks in Emporia and the surrounding area to stop by our mobile office hours to receive guidance from staff members on federal assistance and other constituent services.”
