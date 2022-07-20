American Legion Post 5 commander Clay Childs and former commander Ron Whitney spoke with the Emporia City Commission Wednesday about the new accessible health care option for area veterans.
The American Legion Ball-McColm Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave, is one of just 13 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) sites.
The sites serve veterans in Emporia and the surrounding communities by offering access to the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System's primary care and mental health services, along with other medical services.
Whitney said he had just had an appointment at the ATLAS pod on Tuesday and was impressed with how it operates. He gave commissioners a rundown on how services work, from when the appointment is first made with the VA to when a patient arrives at the Legion.
"A person walks in, we greet them at the door," he said. "We don't ask them their name due to privacy issues and take them back to the pod and sit them down."
Whitney said veterans are given a six-digit access code at the time they make an appointment. They are taught how to adjust volume, the camera and lighting in the room and then a local Legion member waits with them until the provider joins the meeting.
"The patient has total privacy during the appointment," he added. "There's no time limit on it; they can talk to their provider as long as they want to."
He said the whole process is "pretty much automated."
Mayor Becky Smith asked how the service is going so far. Whitney said there have been five or six appointments so far but things are starting to pick up.
"We really want to make it a success," he said. "We want to do the best we can and we want to promote it the best we can because we want to make sure it works."
Veterans who want to schedule an appointment at the Emporia ATLAS site can call 913-682-2000, ext. 53577.
