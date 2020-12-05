EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
The Emporia Community Foundation for raising a record-setting $322,035.90 from more than 900 donors, sponsors, and matching sponsors during Emporia Area Match Day. Even though the format was a little different this year, it didn’t seem to impact the generosity of donors. The funds will be distributed between 23 non-profits that each, in their own way, add to the quality of life in the Emporia area. We are thankful for Match Day!
The neighborhoods of Delane Drive, Darlene Way, and Diane Ave., for over three decades of collecting and donating toys for Salvation Army and SOS. Despite the challenges of COVID this year, they will host the upcoming 37th Annual Delane Toy Drive from 6 - 9 p.m. Dec. 12 in the northwest Emporia neighborhood. What a blessing this tradition has been to Emporia children for so many years.
The Newman Regional Health Medical Staff, for their $2,500 charitable gift to benefit the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund. Newman Regional Health medical staff have already given so much during this crisis. This gift will be even more of a support to our community.
Red Line Truck Lines, whose $5,000 gift to the Adopt a Healthcare Hero Program, provided for gift baskets to be given to Newman Regional Health staff as a way to say “thank you” for their service and work during the pandemic. It is neat to see our town helping one another in so many ways.
The Emporia Church of Christ, who continued a 29-year tradition by giving away 700 free Thanksgiving meals — carry-out style — in Emporia last week. Pastor Taylor said, “It doesn’t just fill their stomachs, it really does seem to fill their hearts.” This is what the holidays are all about.
The Hoy Family and Flying W Guest Ranch, for receiving the 2020 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award, an award the recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife resources. A well-deserved honor, for sure!
Lacy Brokaw, a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Logan Avenue Elementary who took the initiative to apply for an assortment of books from the Conscience Kid, books that teach diversity, tolerance, and cultural education. She was awarded the collection of 40 books and they are now being used in her classroom. Never underestimate the power of a book.
Emporia shoppers, for coming out in full-force on Small Business Saturday to support our local businesses. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, many local businesses reported how encouraged they were by the number of shoppers. It’s still not too late to shop local! Only 20 days left till Christmas!
The Olpe Eagles football team for their victory at the Kansas State 1A Division Championship. What a way to cap off their perfect 12-0 season with a 14-0 win over the Oakley Plainsman!
Ashley Walker
Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.