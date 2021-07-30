Ned D. Fleming, age 66, of Topeka, KS, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 23, 2021 in Topeka.
Ned was born the son of the late Edward M. and Dorothy N. (Deill) Fleming on July 12, 1955 in Pittsburg, KS. He was a 1973 graduate from Emporia High School. He then attended Emporia State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business. After graduation, Ned started his 35 plus year career in programming and network security for public utilities. He retired from Westar Energy. From an early age, Ned had a passion for photography, reading, and writing. He later became interested in computer technology. He was currently in the process of writing a book.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy I. Fleming of Prairie Village, KS.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. He will be laid to rest at a later date with his parents, at the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Memorial contributions can be made in Ned’s memory to KTWU Public Television and/or Helping Hands Humane Society both of Topeka, KS. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
