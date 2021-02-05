Special to The Gazette
Tony Menke has been selected as the new Bureau Chief of Construction and Materials for the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Menke started at KDOT in 2003 at the Emporia Construction office. In 2008, he was promoted to District One Assistant Construction Engineer in Topeka. In 2011, he transferred to Headquarters and was the Field Construction Engineer in Construction and Materials. He left KDOT in 2014, returning in 2016 as District One Construction and Materials Engineer where he served until his current promotion.
“I have a wide variety of experience with both construction and materials aspects of KDOT projects from my previous roles that will benefit me in this new position,” Menke said. “I am excited to be a part of making the decisions that will lead the agency into the future and help deliver the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.”
Staffing shortages will be a challenge as the agency moves forward with the IKE plan.
“We’ve got some obstacles. We’re facing a shortage of inspectors and engineers across the state,” Menke said. “We need to find ways to improve our recruitment and retention of employees, as well as look to alternatives to provide the necessary inspection and project management.”
He and his wife, Alissa, have three children and live north of Carbondale. They enjoy many outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, biking and hunting.
