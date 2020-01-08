COTTONWOOD FALLS — The Northern Heights girls survived quite a see-saw in their return to the court on Tuesday night. The Wildcats held a 10-point lead in the first half, faced a 6-point deficit in the third quarter and held on for a 50-47 victory over Chase County.
“It was a big win for us,” NHHS Head Girls Coach Lanny Massey said.
NHHS took charge early on, outscoring the host Bulldogs by seven, getting nine points from senior Khylee Massey, who had 17 by halftime as the Wildcats remained in front.
In the third, Chase County found its footing, getting six points apiece from Laken Vandegrift and Kaylee Simpson to flip the scoreboard heading into the final period.
“Our kids came out, played hard were able to get us back in to the ball game early in the fourth,” Coach Massey said. “We were able to hang on from there.”
Makenna French scored all seven of her points in the final quarter to support NHHS, while the young Massey had a game-high 25.
Simpson (14) and Britney Schroer (10) both recorded double-digit scoring for Chase County.
The NHHS boys didn’t quite face the same roller coaster, but performed well to claim a 52-33 victory over the host Bulldogs on Tuesday.
“It was an up-and-down game for us,” NHHS Head Boys Coach Jacob Lang said. “We played well in spurts and then disappeared for periods of time. (Chase County) played with more energy and effort than we did. We were able to fight through a bad night and win comfortably, which shows the growth this team has been through over the past 12 months.”
The Wildcats’ lead was 15 at halftime and they pulled away from there, earning the 19-point victory.
Cameron Heiman scored 15 for NHHS, while Tee Preisner and Darrett King each added 10. Owen Eidman scored 12 points for the host Bulldogs.
Northern Heights will travel to Lyndon on Friday, while Chase County will visit Central Heights.
GIRLS
NHHS 13 11 8 18 — 50
CCHS 6 14 14 11 — 47
No. Heights: Massey 25, Brechheisen 2, French 7, Hines 2, Smart 5, Boyce 3, Barnett 6.
Chase Co.: Simpson 14, Tubach 2, Hinkson 5, Higgs 6, Vandegrift 6, Schroer 10.
BOYS
NHHS 11 17 17 7 — 52
CCHS 4 9 11 9 — 33
No. Heights: Preisner 10, Arb 7, Heiman 15, King 10, Heins 7, Campbell 3.
Chase Co.: O. Eidman 12, Schroer 6, Reyer 8, Johnson 5, Ybarra 1, Lauer 1.
Olpe dominates sweep over Titans
LEROY — The Olpe Eagles picked up a pair of quite decisive wins on Tuesday night at Southern Coffey County.
The Olpe girls saw Hattie Fisher make six 3-pointers, outscoring the Titans herself in a 74-13 rout. Only senior Reed Szambecki scored more than once for SCC, as Olpe played its bench for a majority of the second half, with 10 different players contributing points. Macy Smith scored 12 and Neleh Davis added 10.
The Olpe boys faced a short-handed Titans squad, which only fielded five players in a 63-23 blowout. The Eagles saw nine different players score, including Dawson Soyez, who had a team-high 14.
Olpe will play at Olpe on Friday, while Southern Coffey County will host Hartford.
GIRLS
SCC 5 6 0 2 — 13
OHS 26 22 17 9 — 74
SCC: Szambecki 4, True 2, Ohl 2, Weers 2, Copeland 3.
Olpe: M. Smith 12, Heins 8, Fisher 22, Bishop 7, Scheve 1, Clark 4, L. Broyles 4, Davis 10, J. Smith 2.
BOYS
SCC 10 5 7 1 — 23
OHS 17 13 16 17 — 63
SCC: Lind 9, Borutregen 5, Gleue 8, Walters 1.
Olpe: Robert 2, Barnard 13, D. Hoelting 6, D. Redeker 12, Soyez 14, W. Redeker 8, Skalsky 4, Baker 3, C. Hoelting 1.
Lebo boys 64, Hartford 43
HARTFORD — The Lebo boys saw 11 different players score as the Wolves blew things open in the second quarter of a 64-43 victory at Hartford on Tuesday.
The Jaguars held an eight-point advantage after the first quarter, getting four 3-pointers, two from Cody Thomas.
Lebo settled in and went to work in the second, quickly flipping the scoreboard to an 8-point lead for the Wolves heading into the break.
From there, Lebo kept up the pressure, containing the Jaguars to just one field goal while putting up another 23 points on the other end of the court.
Devan McEwen had a team-high 13 points for Lebo while Cody Thomas scored 12 for Hartford.
The Hartford girls defeated Lebo by a 51-42 margin on Tuesday.
Hartford will play at Southern Coffey County on Friday, while Lebo will host Olpe.
BOYS
LHS 9 23 23 9 — 64
HHS 17 7 4 15 — 43
Lebo: Grimmett 5, Peek 3, Davies 7, Del Percio 2, Reese 9, Konrade 6, Schroeder 3, McEwen 13, Ott 6, Fehr 4, Ferguson 6.
Hartford: Thomas 12, A. Smith 5, McDiffett 3, Sull 10, D. Smith 7, Pohl 2, Goodman 2, Trujillo 2.
Madison boys cruise by Waverly
WAVERLY — The battle of Lyon County League Bulldogs was a tight one only after the first quarter on Tuesday evening as Madison more than doubled its advantage in the second quarter of a 72-33 victory over Waverly.
Madison had a seven-point advantage after the first eight minutes, but outscored its opponent by 13 points heading into the intermission, stretching a 20-point halftime lead to to 30 by the end of the third.
Devin Stutesman scored 23 points for Madison, while Chase Harrison was right behind with 22.
The Madison girls again struggled to get points on the board on Tuesday, dropping a 53-24 decision to Waverly. Madison trailed by just five after the opening quarter, but Waverly forced things to escalate quickly after that, taking advantage of 24 total Madison turnovers to help outscore it by 42 the rest of the way.
Madison will play at Marais des Cygnes Valley on Friday. Waverly will travel to Burlingame.
GIRLS
MHS 6 8 4 6 — 24
WHS 11 14 18 5 — 53
Madison: Samuels 3, Williams 5, Farrow 13, Smith 2, Luthi 1.
Waverly: Not available.
BOYS
MHS 17 16 26 13 — 72
WHS 10 3 15 5 — 33
Madison: Stutesman 23, Harrison 22, Wolgram 9, Buettner 8, Engle 8, Miser 2.
Waverly: Foster 10, Patterson 8, Lacey 4, Pyle 4, Decker 6, Myers 1.
Council Grove earns sweep over Osage City
COUNCIL GROVE — Tuesday was anything but an easy victory for the Council Grove boys.
But a victory it was.
CGHS held the lead for much of the night, but still saw Osage City remain within a single possession down the stretch. Hadyn Bieling and Kellen Marshall each hit 3-pointers in the fourth to help the Braves hang on with a 50-47 win.
The Council Grove girls had a much easier go of things, exploding in the second half of a 54-22 win over the Indians.
GIRLS
OCHS 6 3 8 5 — 22
CGHS 9 7 14 24 — 54
Osage City: Not Available
Council Grove: Good 7, King 2, Cannon 12, Honas 4, Jones 5, Armstrong 7, Carlson 1, Butler 5, Allen 11.
BOYS
OCHS 11 12 12 10 — 45
CGHS 15 13 9 10 — 47
Osage City: Stromgren 8, Sage 2, Shaffer 11, Boss 5, Brenner 2, Kirkpatrick 8, Orender 9.
Council Grove: Hula 11, K. Marshall 11, Bieling 15, T. Marshall 6, Heath 4.
