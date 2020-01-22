OLATHE — The Emporia High boys swimming team placed third on Wednesday at their competition at Olathe South.
The Spartans got six Top-5 finishes on the afternoon.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Jadon Lantz, Daniel Knapp, Cal Kohlmeier and Andrew Wendling was third with a time of 2:07.20.
Mason Harmon, Wendling, Max Piper and Cam Geitz also were third, completing their effort in 4:13.24.
Harmon, Geitz, Knapp and Piper were third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a mark of 1:45.53.
Piper and Wendling took third and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle while Piper and Harmon were fifth and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.
E-High will return to the competitive pool on January 28 when it travels to Topeka.
