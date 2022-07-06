An apartment building that was destroyed in a fire last year will be demolished following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission.
One of two buildings associated with the Hornet Pointe Apartments caught fire in the early morning hours of Dec. 12, 2021. The blaze destroyed the building, whose address is 1325 Merchant St., and resulted in the injury of two firefighters.
Nearly seven months later, the building is still standing. Building inspector Kory Krause said he had told the owner that the city would take 15% of its insurance payout, but no money has been received. He also gave the property owner 90 days to get the building torn down. That grace period expired in May.
"Insurance has never paid," Krause added. "They had insurance. They said it's still under investigation so I have to deal with the lawyer firm in Kansas City."
The fire was determined to be caused by arson. The physical investigation of the fire has been complete for some time, but the insurance investigation is ongoing. The case remains open until insurance completes its investigation.
"If the owner is responsible for the fire, then they [the insurance company] don't have to pay," said city manager Trey Cocking.
Krause said the estimate to tear down the building first came in at around $800,000. He received new bids last month, including a low bid of $390,437 from Coffman Construction.
"That was actually about half of what the other bid that came in," he said.
Cocking said the demolition would be a "wet down demolition," due to the asbestos that exists within the building. Because it's a health hazard, the city has an interest in seeing the building come down.
A tax lien will be placed on the property, which includes the second apartment building at 1333 Merchant St. The property owner will be required to pay that $390,000 lien or risk seeing the property sold at a tax sale.
In other business, the city heard a favorable audit report from Michael Keenan with Hood & Associates. Keenan told commissioners that his firm found no major issues with the city's finance reports. He did recommend that the city keep an eye on the ever-changing American Rescue Plan Act requirements and maintain strong cybersecurity standards.
The commission also:
- Accepted a bid from Evergreen and approved a contract with Government Assistance Services on behalf of Radius Brewing Company, as part of a pass-through grant received by Radius. They will use the grant to improve a property at 17 W. Fourth Ave., to be used as a beer production facility.
- Approved a request from Public Works Director Dean Grant to amend a street repair project due to higher than anticipated costs. The city will do crack seal repairs at a cost of $58,870, instead of the full 2022 chip seal project. This will leave some money leftover to add more streets to the mill and overlay project.
- Vacated an alley behind Hammond Park to allow the city to proceed with teh sale of a portion of the park to a property owner at 305 W. 18th Ave.
- Set a date and time for the South Arundel Street sanitary sewer interceptor improvement project hearing. The hearing will be held on Aug. 9.
- Approved 2915 W. Sixth Ave. as a potential Rural Housing Incentive District. The application will be sent to the state for review.
- Authorized the issuance of Industrial Revenue Bonds on behalf of Whittier Place II. This is the final step in the issuance of bonds for the second of two apartment buildings at 1300 Whittier Place Lane. This does not create a financial liability for the city.
- Approved an initial $27,000 contract with CivicPlus out of Manhattan for web site redesign.
- Appointed Joe Foster to the Multi-Use Path Planning board and appointed Aaron Larson to the Human Relations Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.