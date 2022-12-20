“Granny Franny”
HARTFORD - Frances L. Burris, 79, passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Hospice House of Reno County in Hutchinson.
Frances Leon Burris was born January 9, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Theodore and Vera (Whitehurst) Germann. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1961.
She was joined in marriage to Fred Louis Burris, Sr. on October 20, 1962 in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. To this union, five children were born, Gregory, Thomas, Christina, Yvonne and Fred, Jr.
Fran had worked at Crawford Furniture, IBP and later Modine Manufacturing until retirement after 31 years.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and an avid supporter of Hartford Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and any sporting event her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in.
Frances is survived her two daughters, Yvonne Gardner of Hartford and Christina Thweatt (late Jim Thweatt) of LeRoy; two sons, Thomas (Connie Arb) Burris of Burlington and Fred L. (Sandy Ashlock) Burris, Jr. of Hartford; a brother, Larry (Dorothy) Germann of Hutchinson; three sister-in-laws, Carmon Burris of Hartford, Sharon (Don) White of Burlington and Shirley Townsend of Lenexa; two brother-in-laws, Larry Burris of Missouri and Jerry (Sherry) Burris of Burlington; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred, Sr. in 1985; an infant son, Gregory; seven sisters, Joy Sleisher, Katherine Thomas, Betty Fisher, Ida Holmgren, Blondell Simoneaux, Rosanne Hoskins and Mickey Riley; two brothers, Wylie and Danny Germann, and a son-in-law, Jim Thweatt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hartford. Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. and visitation to follow till 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Coffey County Cancer Support Group or St. Mary’s Catholic Church Rosary Meditation Grotto and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
