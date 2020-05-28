The Lyon County Courthouse will open to the public Monday, June 1. Individual responsibility is stressed.
Unrestricted access for entrance to courthouse.
Appointments, online payments, mail and drop box are still encouraged.
If you are ill, please do not enter the building.
Social distance.
Masks are recommended. If a mask is needed, one is available at the security desk.
Bags or purses are not allowed. Only bring items needed to conduct business.
High risk individuals are encouraged to come in between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. due to specialized sanitation done overnight.
District Court and Clerk of the District Court Offices will remain closed to the public.
