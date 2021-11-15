Emporia Match Day officially began at midnight. But unlike an election, no early returns are available yet.
The Emporia Match Day website has a leaderboard page, apparently to track donations to 25 nonprofit agencies. But nothing was showing there at 6:30 a.m.
The Emporia Community Foundation, which oversees Match Day and is providing $60,000 in matching funds for donations, does not open its office until 9 a.m.
Donations can be made during business hours at the foundation's office, 527 Commercial St. Suite B. Online donations can be made at the Match Day website. One nonprofit listed there will not have any donations matched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.