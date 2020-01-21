Quarter Mania at the Legion
American Legion Post No. 5 invites everyone out for Quarter Mania on Saturday at the Legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. Enjoy an evening of fun night of bidding on lots of prizes, food and drinks. Quarter Mania is a mix of an auction and bingo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and first round starts at 6:30 p.m.
Asian Spring Festival
The Emporia State University Asian Spring Festival is 7 p.m. Saturday at Albert Taylor Hall. Come out and enjoy an evening of music, dance and cultural celebrations.
The event is free and open to the public.
Hygiene products drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting a hygiene products drive for Plumb Place and the Emporia Rescue Mission from Jan. 27 - Feb. 7.
New, unused hygiene products will be collected in a box by the Snack Bar, entrance F, at the hospital, 1201 W. 12th Ave.
Plumb Cold Chili Feed
Plumb Place invites the community to the Plumb Cold Chili and Soup Feed from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Emporia Recreation Center, 313 W. 4th Ave. Bring the whole family for delicious chili, savory soup and all the fixings for $5. All funds raised will go toward supporting the women of Plumb Place.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire Community Center will have its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Admire Community Center. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward maintaining the community center. The North Lyon County Museum will be open.
Superbowl II
The Girl Scouts’ 2nd Annual Superbowl at Flint Hills Lanes is 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday. Come out dressed in your best “SuperFAN” or Super Bowl attire. Prizes will be awarded throughout the party for various plays and the best dressed SuperFAN. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun. Cost is $20 and includes bowling and shoes. Register by Jan. 18 on UltraCamp.
For information, call Gwen Harris: 342-3609 or harrisgwen1976@gmail.com.
Hospice myths
Hand in Hand Hospice Director Andrea Elwood will present “Hospice Myths” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Emporia Place, 1200 W. 12th Ave. The discussion will center on what hospice is and what it isn’t, and answer questions people may have about who can receive hospice. Learn about the common myths surrounding hospice care and how it can benefit your family.
Call 342-1000 for more information.
Groundhog dinner
The First Congregational Church Groundhog dinner is 5:30 - 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the church, located at 12th Avenue and State Street. Entrance at the west door. An elevator is available.
The menu includes ham loaf, baked potato, green beans, salad, hot rolls, dessert, coffee and tea, for a free-will donation.
Meet Alastair Heim
Children’s author Alastair Heim will share his insights into effective read-aloud strategies and practices for child care and early childhood professionals from 9 - 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Lyon County History Center. The free event can provide one hour of KDHE training.
Then, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., children ages preschool - 8 are invited to enjoy cookies and crafts with Heim. He has written books such as “The Great Puppy Invasion,” “Hello, Door,” and “No Tooting at Tea.” The first 50 families will receive an autographed book. The free program is sponsored by Emporia Public Library, Lyon County History Center, Ellen Plumb’s City Bookstore, Mobilizing Literacy and the Kansas Masonic Literacy Center.
Super Bowl Sunday Bierocks
St. Anthony Parish in Strong City will be making homemade bierocks for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2. Anyone who would like bierocks must pre-order by Friday.
Pickup will be Feb. 1 at St. Anthony Hall. The cost is $30 for a dozen bierocks and $15 for a half-dozen. Orders can be made on Facebook, but be sure to click on the original post when ordering. They can also be ordered by contacting Kanas Graphics at 620-273-6111. Proceeds will go toward the new parish hall, which is under construction.
VFW Chili cook-off
VFW Post 1980 will host a chili cook-off fundraiser at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the VFW. Bring chili to the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd., between 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. Judging begins at 2 p.m.
Suggested donation of $5. Bring something to go along with the chili - crackers, cheese, jalapenos, etc.
All money raised benefits the VFW.
