The Chase County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating and returning a pair of statues that were stolen from a downtown park.
According to a Sunday Facebook post by the sheriff's office, it was reported Friday that someone had taken the two beagle statues from the Bill North Beagle Run Park in downtown Cottonwood Falls.
"Anyone having information on who may have removed them, call the Sheriff’s Office please," read the post. "The run is a dedicated memorial and it is a shame someone has done this."
Whoever has them or has knowledge of their whereabouts, they can be returned to the park or the city office in Cottonwood Falls.
