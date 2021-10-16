EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Bobbi and Steve Sauder for the new Bobbi & Steve Sauder Center for Entrepreneurial Development at Emporia State University’s School of Business. The center will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the university’s business program and bring new opportunities to its students.
Now-former ESU President Allison Garrett for her years of service to the university. You were always a pleasure to interview and, as a journalist, I appreciated how accessible you were to local media. Best of luck as you head to Oklahoma.
The majority of the USD 253 Board of Education for continuing to follow the advice of our local health officials when making policy decisions regarding COVID-19. I like sending my children to school every day and if that means they have to wear masks, so be it. If we keep working together, it won’t be forever.
Emporia High tennis doubles teams Lillee Frank and Kaitlyn Velasquez and Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso for qualifying for state last weekend.
And EHS gymnasts Cadance Vincent, Journey Walburn and Laney Cooper, who are also headed to a state meet on Oct. 23.
Oh, and let’s not forget the EHS girls golf team who also earned a trip to state. The Spartans had a team score of 418 for a fourth place finish at the Seaman regional earlier this week. Great job, ladies!
Trox Gallery and Gifts owner Kaila Mock and Gravel City Roasters owner Angie Baker for the opening of their new joint location at 715 Commercial St. It’s an absolutely beautiful space with an incredible amount of natural light coming in. I encourage everyone to stop by between 4-6 p.m. today, Oct. 16 during the grand opening to check it out if you haven’t already. Grab some coffee and buy some art. It’s the world’s most obviously pairing!
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
