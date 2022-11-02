The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance allowing residents to keep up to four chickens on their properties within city limits Wednesday morning. Chickens have not officially been permitted within city limits since 2012.
City attorney Christina Montgomery said Ordinance 22-48 goes into affect Jan. 1, 2023, and allows a resident to keep up to four chickens in residential districts with a domestic farm animal permit. The permit includes a $50 per year application fee, mandatory annual inspections and requirements for size, location and maintenance standards when it comes to chicken enclosures.
Montgomery said Chief Building Inspector Cory Krause and his department will be tasked with the inspections. The applications will go to the city clerk office and then sent to Krause for inspections.
Commissioners asked if Krause's office would be able to handle those inspections, and Montgomery said they could.
"If it becomes problematic, then the city would need to address it at that time," Montgomery said.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman asked if homeowners' associations would supercede the new city code, which Montgomery confirmed was the case.
The motion passed 4-1, with Commissioner Jamie Sauder opposed.
After the vote, Sauder explained his opposition to the measure to The Gazette.
"Much of the feedback that I have received from constituents has been against allowing chickens," he said. "We have a policy in place that doesn't allow for them, and there are people that are violating that law now. It's pretty evident to me that we have a hard time administering any penalties or oversight of that rule now."
Sauder said he was skeptical that the city would be able to keep up with the issue now, and whether people would go through the legal procedure in order to keep chickens.
"I'm certain that there are people that will have chickens in the city lawfully," he said. "I just question that, even with the ordinance, will they do so in a manner that takes their neighbors into consideration?"
Concerns regarding chickens should be directed to City Code Services at 620-343-4274.
(1) comment
This is a very bad idea. Avian flu is spreading fast and it can be transmitted to humans, especially those in close contact with poultry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.