Frank L. Nelson of Emporia passed away February 3, 2022. He was 90 years of age.
Frank was born July 25, 1931 to John William Nelson and Edna Anna (Neve) Nelson in a farmhouse near Americus, Kansas. He graduated from Americus High School in 1949 and attended Kansas State Teachers College from 1949 to 1951. Soon after, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. In late 1952, Frank was transferred to Sampson AFB near Geneva, NY to assist in medical research. There he met the love of his life Caryl I. Kohls at a USO dance in Rochester. They were married at the Methodist Church in Rush, NY on June 18, 1955. Together they returned to Kansas with Frank completing his college degree in 1957. After teaching two years in Burrton Kansas, Frank joined the faculty at Emporia High School as a biology teacher.
While at EHS, Frank served as president of the Kansas Biology Teachers Association and Emporia N.E.A. He received an Outstanding Biology Teacher Award in 1972 from the National Biology Teacher’s Association and was selected as Emporia’s Master Teacher in 1979. He retired in 1992.
After retirement, Frank enjoyed volunteering with Kiwanis and Camp Alexander. He was honored as the 2013 Kansas Kiwanian of the Year. He was a member of First Congregational Church of Emporia and Emporia Lodge No. 12 A.F. & A.M.
Frank will be remembered for his love of nature, great sense of humor, fabulous storytelling, and all things John Deere. His love of family was obvious to all, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years; his parents; and siblings, Joyce Goldstein, Carl A. Nelson and John W. Nelson, Jr. He is survived by his children, Robert, April, Jim (Christi), Serena (Charles) Bartlett, Amy (Bill) Pierce, Bonnie (Misael) Garcia, and Mary (Jerry) Riley; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the First Congregational Church at 326 W. 12th Ave., Emporia. Visitation will take place at the church preceding at 9:30 a.m. In honor of Frank’s love of the outdoors, the family invites friends to an informal gathering that afternoon at Camp Alexander to share their stories of Frank (weather permitting).
Contributions in his memory may be made to Camp Alexander, in care of Charter Funerals at 501 W. 6th Ave., Emporia.
