Not everyone loves coconut, but I do. Coconut macaroons, coconut curry, coconut cake: you name it.
A grand coconut cake is one of the culinary jewels in the crown of Southern cuisine. I wasn’t sure of the origins, so I did a little research.
According to food historian and baker Rachel Wyman: “The first coconut cakes in America were made by enslaved people in the south who brought with them from Africa their knowledge of how to break down a coconut.”
She spoke to reporter Robin Woods for the New Jersey independent newspaper the Montclair Local in 2020:
“Coconut cakes continued to be linked to southern black culture, Wyman said: The Club from Nowhere was founded in 1955 by Georgia Gilmore, an African American woman from Montgomery, Ala.
“This group sold cakes, to support the Montgomery bus boycotters, out of barber shops in Montgomery. They baked the cakes in their homes, which were spread all over the city— hence the Club from Nowhere, Wyman said. The people who purchased her cakes were often the white anti-boycotters, who unknowingly were supporting the boycotts.”
Good for them!
As I would be in Charleston over Christmas — few cities could claim to be more Southern — I did a search for places that might serve a coconut cake and lo, and behold I stumbled across a place with a claim to the name of “The Ultimate Coconut Cake.”
Twelve – 12! – layers of alternating cake and frosting, served in a stand-alone wedge. This dessert debuted on Valentine’s Day in 1997 at a new restaurant called The Peninsula Grill. This juncture of Regina and cake had to happen.
And it did. Albeit not in the way I imagined.
Instead of dressing to the nines, sitting at a cloth covered table and enjoying my slice of coconut cake served on flowery China and flanked with a Kir Royale, there was “no room at the inn” at The Peninsula Grill, which could not be bothered to seat a couple of tourists just for dessert. “What if a table for dinner comes in?” The manager grumbled to the Maître d’ as he looked over a dining room only 30 % full. At 6 p.m. On a Sunday.
We packed special outfits just for this purpose. In a carry-on.
Staff did condescend, however, to sell a piece to go and so we went. It truly was a marvel to look at and it was tasty – albeit a tad dry. I suspect it was premade and frozen until needed. This must be what your wedding cake tastes like after a year in the freezer.
So, to heck with the Ultimate Coconut Cake and I’ll stick with my ready-steady Southern Living recipe.
I quote: “One of the crown jewels of Southern baking, coconut cake has been reigning over Southern dining tables for more than a hundred years. This homage features coconut-packed layers, whipped white chocolate buttercream, and a rich coconut-mascarpone filling.”
Marscapone provides the creaminess without adding sweetness. You can whip some Neufchatel cream cheese and achieve a similar result. This recipe will give you a fairly white cake due to the egg yolks. You can just use egg whites to get a super-white cake, but you will sacrifice a little richness.
Coconut, a Queen of Cakes! Let’s get cooking.
V V V
COCONUT CHIFFON CAKE
2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
1 Tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/2 cup canola oil
5 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
Shortening
Coconut-Mascarpone Filling
1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup whipping cream
1 (6-ounce) package frozen grated coconut, thawed (or equivalent unsweetened coconut)
White Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
1 1/2 (4 ounces) white chocolate baking bars, chopped
2 Tablespoons whipping cream
1 cup butter, softened
3 cups sifted powdered sugar, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups sweetened flaked coconut
Prepare cake layers:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together sifted cake flour and next three ingredients in bowl of an electric stand mixer. Test Kitchen Tip: Be sure to measure flour after sifting. (If you measure before sifting, you’ll end up with too much flour and a dry cake.)
Make a well in center of flour mixture; add oil, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and 3/4 cup water. Beat at medium speed 1 - 2 minutes or until smooth.
Beat egg whites and cream of tartar at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Fold one-third of egg whites into batter; fold remaining whites into batter. Spoon batter into 4 greased (with shortening) and floured 8-inch round shiny cake pans (about 2 cups batter in each pan).
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 - 14 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
Test Kitchen Tip: Check for doneness at the minimum bake time — even 1 or 2 minutes of extra baking can also create a dry cake
Do not overbake — cakes will be a very pale golden color. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 30 minutes).
Prepare Filling:
Stir together mascarpone cheese, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and 1 tablespoon vanilla in a large bowl just until blended.
Beat 3/4 cup cream at low speed with an electric mixer until foamy; increase speed to medium-high and beat until soft peaks form. Fold whipped cream into mascarpone mixture until well blended. Add thawed, grated coconut and stir just until blended. Spread mixture between cake layers (about 1 1/3 cups per layer). Cover with plastic wrap, and chill 12 hours.
Prepare White Chocolate Buttercream Frosting:
Microwave chopped white chocolate and 2 Tablespoons whipping cream in a microwave-safe bowl at 50-percent power (medium) 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring at 30-second intervals. Cool completely (about 20 minutes).
Beat 1 cup softened butter and 2 cups powdered sugar at low speed with an electric mixer until blended. Add white chocolate mixture, 2 teaspoons vanilla, remaining 1 cup powdered sugar and beat at high speed 2 - 3 minutes or until fluffy.
Spread frosting on top and sides of cake. Cover top and sides of cake with 3 cups flaked coconut, gently pressing coconut into frosting.
