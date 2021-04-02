LAWRENCE — Four Olpe High School students are among the more than 3,600 Kansas students recognized by the Kansas Honor Scholars Program this spring, Olpe High School announced Tuesday.
The program, which marks its 50th anniversary as a tradition of the University of Kansas Alumni Association and KU Endowment this year, recognizes Kansas high school seniors for their academic excellence and achievement.
OHS seniors recognized this year include Maya Bishop, Lauryn Broyles, Noah Clark, and Macy Smith.
Established in 1971, the Kansas Honor Scholars Program has honored more than 150,000 high school seniors from all 105 Kansas counties and approximately 360 high schools for ranking academically in the top 10% of their class.
In the past, the association has hosted recognition ceremonies throughout the state, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, scholars were honored virtually this year. A special congratulatory video, featuring messages from KU Chancellor Doug Girod, Alumni Association President Heath Peterson and former KU basketball player and Kansas Honor Scholar Perry Ellis, is available for viewing at kualumni.org/khs.
In addition, the association mailed distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions, certificates and letters of recognition to all high schools for distribution to the students.
In 2020, the Association raised more than $7,000 for one-time Kansas Honor Scholar Scholarships, funded entirely by alumni donations. In addition, two students will receive the $1,000 renewable four-year Herbert Rucker Woodward Scholarship, given annually for more than two decades to Kansas Honor Scholars. Since 1985, more than 18,000 Kansas Honor Scholars have enrolled as freshmen at KU.
The program is made possible by KU Endowment, alumni donations and proceeds from the Alumni Association’s Jayhawk license plate program, and allows the University and the Alumni Association to create more scholarship opportunities for Kansas students.
