Eleven years ago a small group of concerned Emporians got together to come up with a plan to address a serious need in our community: food insecurity among children in Emporia Public Schools who often go hungry on the weekends.
Food For Students was born and, since then, with the help of the Emporia School District and hundreds of community volunteers, more than 28,000-weekend to-go bags of food have been put in the hands of students who need them the most. With these bags in hand, so many students have gone from fearing the end of the school week to going home on Fridays with a sense of hope and security. Time and time again stories are told of the impact these small bags of food make on a child’s life in Emporia.
This year, especially, the need for these bags is being felt more than ever as COVID has placed additional hardships on so many local families. Budgets are much tighter and resources are thinner.
In the 10 years of operation, not one penny has been spent on anything but the food to fill these bags. One hundred percent of donated funds are spent to purchase food to fill the bags. There are no paid staff and no overhead costs to operate Food For Students.
With an approximate annual operating budget of $40,000, FFS relies heavily on Match Day funds to make it through the year. And there’s not a better time to give than on a day when donations up to $1,000 are being matched!
This year’s matching funds of $50,000 will be provided by: Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; Jane & Bernard Reeble Foundation; Preston Family Trust; Trusler Foundation; and the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust Bank of America, N.A. Trustee.
For the 2020/21 school year, FFS expects to fill and distribute over 4,000 bags between September and May. For every $10 donated on Match Day, two bags will be able to be filled and distributed to Emporia’s hungriest children. For every $20 donated, four bags will be filled; for every $30, six bags, and so on. There is no better day of the year to give to FFS than on Nov. 16, Emporia Community Foundation Match Day.
Please consider all the organizations participating in Match Day, but don’t forget about Food For Students.
Donate online for 24 hours on Monday, Nov. 16 only at www.emporiamatchday.com. Donations may also be dropped off at the ECF Office that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thank you, ahead of time, for supporting Food For Students this year.
Ashley Knecht Walker
Editor
