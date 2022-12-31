It may be the last week of the year, but you can still make a big impression —dand extend it into the new year as well. Email blasts/campaigns, texts, and newsletters (in addition to your social media posts) can help you get in front of your ideal customer and stay top of mind.
But these marketing tools require content. If you need some fresh ideas, here are a few. Any of these topics could work for most any business if they are presented in an authentic way. Remember that 80% of your content should entertain, educate, or inspire. Twenty percent can be geared around what you sell.
1. Favorite holiday recipe. Think finger foods and party rations for New Year’s Eve.
2. Highlight a staff member’s favorite way to ring in the New Year.
3. Post your holiday hours if you’re closing early.
4. Share your resolutions or do a resolutions poll.
5. Tease your audience about a big unveiling in the new year or share your goals and what those new things will mean for your audience.
6. Share a New Year’s tradition from another culture.
7. Talk about upcoming trends or predictions.
8. Revisit some of your favorite things from this year and invite others to do the same such as favorite trips taken or favorite new restaurant.
9. Invite people to post the best thing that happened to them in 2022.
10. Ask people what they’re happy to leave behind in 2022. Talk about what you’re glad to be rid of.
11. Share a New Year’s wish or wish list.
12. List things you want to do or places you plan on visiting.
13. Talk about one thing you’re planning to learn more about this year. Invite others to do the same.
14. Ask people what three words they plan to concentrate on in 2023.
15. Invite people to fill in the blank, “I will not _____ in 2023.
16. Brainstorm some new areas of growth for your business and put out feelers to your audience to see what they think of the ideas. This can be a brilliant way for your fans to feel like they are contributing to your business.
17. Share a story of something you struggled with in 2022 and how you overcame it.
18. Tell people what was going on in your industry (or town) in 1923. Talk of all the changes in the last century or other amount of time.
19. Pronounce this year of the ______.
20. Create and share a reading list for next year.
This time of year, it’s even more important to think about entertainment when creating content. Most people don’t want weighty topics. They’re looking for light-hearted and moving things to share. Work those into your editorial calendar for even greater engagement so you’ll have a larger audience going into 2023.
From all of us here at the Chamber, Happy New Year! It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
