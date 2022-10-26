The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors announced an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The meeting will be held at the senior center located at 603 E. 12th Ave.
According to a post to social media, the board will discuss personnel, client/attorney privileged information, financial affairs and the preliminary discuss of the acquisition of real property. All items will be discussed in executive sessions.
ESC director Ian Boyd said Wednesday that effective Monday, Oct. 31, all activities and services are suspended until further notice, including Hermes Healthcare appointments. Footcare appointments scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, will be held at usual.
"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this difficult time," Boyd said on social media. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may create for our members, and those we serve throughout Lyon County, Kansas."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.