The Emporia Senior Center has postponed its Love and Kindness fundraiser to next week, executive director Ian Boyd announced Thursday.
Originally scheduled for Friday, the luncheon will now take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the senior center, located at 603 E. 12th Ave.
"This is due to my illness and being unable to work up the event," Boyd said in an email.
