Emporia Public Schools has announced its 2023 Winter Sports candidates.
The candidates include Bryan Antonio Cruz, Adrian Chavez, Drew Hess, David Khamphouy, Xerach Tungjaroenkul, Laura Baldwin, Mia Crouch, Jazmin Murillo Espinoza, Leia Starr and Kaitlyn Velasquez.
The Winter Sports ceremony and crowning, set for Friday, Jan 13, will take place between the varsity girls' and varsity boys' basketball game against Junction High School - around 7:30 p.m.
A high school dance will follow the game at EHS. Admission is $5.
