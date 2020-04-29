Governor Laura Kelly has announced she will deliver an address on her administration’s official plan to reopen the state amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The address will be broadcast on live television and available to radio stations in Kansas and on the Governor’s Facebook page.
The reopening plan is expected to begin with the issuance of a new disaster declaration. The current declaration expires Friday.
The declaration will be in effect Thursday through May 14, at which point the State Finance Council will have the authority to extend it for an additional 30 days. All further extensions will need to be accomplished by concurrent resolution of state legislature.
Kelly said the new declaration was necessary to maintain the governor’s emergency authority granted by the Kansas Emergency Management Act, extend all COVID-19 related Executive Orders and retain critical federal funding and other support through FEMA and the Department of Defense.
“It is clear the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas are going to last for the foreseeable future,” Kelly said in a written release. “This new declaration will allow my administration to keep intact important state emergency measures and enable essential federal support to continue.”
The governor also will issue a new Executive Order that will re-issue the orders listed below. Each will expire on May 31, or when the new emergency declaration expires, whichever is earlier. Certain other orders (such as the statewide stay-home order and mass gathering order) will expire as noted below.
- 20-03 – Extending states of local disaster emergency
- 20-05 – Temporarily prohibit utility disconnects
- 20-07 – Temporarily closing K-12 schools to slow the spread of COVID-19
- 20-08 – Temporarily expanding telemedicine and addressing certain licensing requirements to combat the effects of COVID-19
- 20-10 – Temporarily prohibiting certain foreclosures and evictions
- 20-11 – Temporarily requiring continuation of waste removal and recycling services
- 20-12 – Driver’s license and vehicle registration and regulation during public health emergency
- 20-13 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 20-15 – Establishing the KEFF for COVID-19 response efforts
- 20-16 – Establishing a statewide “stay home” order in conjunction with the KEFF for COVID-19 response efforts, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
- 20-17 – Temporary relief from certain unemployment insurance requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 20-19 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during the COVID-19 pandemic
- 20-20 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology
- 20-21 – Suspending the issuance of general nonresident spring 2020 turkey permits
- 20-22 – Extending conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020
- 20-23 – Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during public health emergency
- 20-24 – Extending Executive Order 20-16 to 11:59 p.m. May 3, 2020.
- 20-25 – Temporarily prohibiting mass gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of COVID-19, to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 3.
- 20-26 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of medical services
- 20-27 – Temporarily suspending certain rules relating to sale of alcoholic beverages
The Gazette will have more coverage on Kelly's plans as information becomes available.
(1) comment
Oh yeah round 2 here we go everyone!
