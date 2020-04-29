FILE - In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release late Saturday, April 25, 2020 she has reached a deal that could resolve a legal challenge to her order banning religious gatherings of more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Kelly said that under the agreement, the two churches that challenged her order agreed to extend a judge's temporary restraining order preventing enforcement of Kelly's ban. The churches, meanwhile, agreed to continue complying with social-distancing guidelines, including making sure worshippers keep a safe distance from one another.