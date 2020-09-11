ATCHISON —
When defensive end Charles Snyder scooped up the fumble and ran into the Atchison end zone late in the second quarter Friday night, it appeared the Spartans were headed into halftime with a 14-6 lead. The hope-dashing penalty flag sitting at midfield suggested otherwise.
“Illegal participation” was the unusual infraction indicated by the referee, a product of several Emporia players running from the sideline onto the field while the play was still ongoing. The points came off the scoreboard; Atchison was returned the football near the 50-yard line with just over two minutes before the break. It was a moment that looked as though it could sink the Spartans.
Instead, they responded, producing an opportune turnover and a touchdown — one that actually stood — from a trick play. The lead, by halftime, was restored, and helped vault Emporia to its first win of the season.
“This is an incredibly young team and it really has been a baptism by fire,” head coach Corby Milleson said. “Each week, I just hope we can get a little bit better. We need to keep growing in a hurry.”
The Spartans (1-1) mowed over Atchison (0-2) Friday night, entering the win column for the first time in 2020 with a 32-21 road victory. A week after scoring a lone touchdown in the waning seconds of a blowout loss to Topeka-Hayden, the Emporia offense emerged as a reliable force in Week 2.
Senior Camden Kirmer, Milleson’s Swiss army knife, ignited the Spartans with 73 rushing yards, a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions as his backfield Bobby Trujillo trudged for 52 yards and a score. Cale Milleson, making only his second start at quarterback, tossed the first two varsity touchdowns of his career, and the support of a defense that struggled so mightily just a week ago helped hand this raw Emporia team a vital, confidence-boosting win.
“We executed better this week,” the elder Milleson said. “We gave up a cheap touchdown at the end, but I was proud of the kids.”
Despite their dominance over the course of the night, it was the Spartans that trailed early Friday.
It was another slow start for Emporia’s offense, and after the Spartans went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, Atchison found the end zone first with an eight-play, 60-yard drive that included a 41-yard connection between quarterback Patrick Denton and wide receiver Dameon Owens before Denton’s three-yard rushing touchdown. A blocked extra point left Atchison with a 6-0 lead.
On that initial drive, Emporia’s defense looked troublingly similar to the one that allowed 47 points at home in Week 1. But with the help of crucial third-down stops, the Spartans held Atchison’s offense in check for the remainder of the first half, allowing the Spartans’ offense to settle in. Once it did, Milleson put Emporia ahead with his first touchdown throw of the night, connecting with Kirmer for a 23-yard score.
Minutes later, the opportunity to jump further ahead came when Denton dropped back and lost back before Snyder took it the other direction for what appeared to be a go-ahead score. As he did, his teammates on the special teams crew prematurely made their way onto the field, compromising the very touchdown they were celebrating. Milleson chalked the mistake up to his team’s inexperience.
“The kids got excited,” he said. “That comes with being green. They saw Charles run into the end and took off early. The kids were excited and made a mistake.”
Kirmer single handedly offset for the mistake just three plays later when he intercepted an errant throw over the middle and returned the ball into Atchison territory with 42 seconds left before halftime. The Spartans nearly squandered another opportunity with back-to-back penalties before Milleson tossed a routine pitch to Kirmer who immediately looked up, fired and found senior Daniel Knapp for a 35-yard touchdown throw.
The late conversion on a crafty, trick play erased the mistake from minutes before and sent Emporia into halftime with a 14-6 lead.
“When you have a kid like Camden that is that fast and that athletic, he’s got to be accounted for,” Milleson said. “Atchison was so worried about him on the sweep that he was able to throw a touchdown pass off of it.
In the early minutes of the second half, penalties stifled a productive Atchison drive, and when Emporia took over, it began to pull away on its first possession after the break.
Having worn down the Atchison defense with a set of shifty runs by Kirmer and Milleson, the Spartans turned to Trujillo. The 6-foot, 210-pound sophomore barreled through the defense, rushing for gains of 21, 12, five and four yards before finishing things off with a three-yard touchdown run. The 12-play, 79-yard scoring drive extended Emporia’s lead to 22-6, and shaved 6:27 seconds off the clock.
It was the first of three-straight scoring drives for the Spartan as Milleson connected with Snyder for a 22-yard touchdown before freshman kicker Alex Allemang sent home a 21-yard field goal to shoot Emporia ahead, 32-6. With Emporia’s subs on the field in the final period, Atchison went down fighting, scoring twice in the fourth quarter as Atchison running back Xavier Cushinberry added a pair of touchdowns to go with his 110 yards on the ground. Emporia’s damage, though, had already been done.
This young Spartans team showed a degree of maturity Friday night, overcoming early mistakes and the demoralizing Week 1 loss to earn their first victory of the season. For Milleson, it was proof of the talented, if untested, team he has on his hands. Now, he hopes, the poise his players have earned will carry over.
“It’s huge,” he said. “Anytime you win, it’s important. But for these guys who don’t have a lot of experience, getting this win and getting some confidence going is really, really important.”
The Spartans next face Kapaun Mt. Carmel (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 18 in Wichita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.