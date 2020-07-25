The Kansas primary is set for Aug. 4 and there are two Republican candidates in the running for the Kansas House of Representatives District 76.
Incumbent Eric Smith of Burlington has served as the District 76 representative since 2017. His challenger, Dr. Robert Harmon, is a retired dentist from Osage City.
The Emporia Gazette asked candidates to submit their answers to questions regarding the top issues, policies and what makes them the best person for the job. We have included their answers below.
Incumbent:
Name: Eric Smith
Party affiliation: Republican
Office: Kansas 76th House District Representative
Email: Elsmith4hd76@gmail.com
Phone: 620-490-1458
List your experience/education as it relates to the office you are seeking:
I have four years experience in the Kansas Legislature, nearly 30 years of experience in military, security, and law enforcement. As the only currently serving law enforcement officer in the Kansas Legislature, this knowledge and experience has proven to be an asset on a variety of issues, including, law enforcement, firearms, drug crimes and arrests, juvenile justice issues, facility defense, asset forfeiture, and many others.
How do you view the responsibilities and duties of this office?
A state representative should represent the consensus of the people in their district, while abiding by the values, morals, and principles that representative is known for. It’s important that the people of the district are knowledgeable of their representative’s values regarding important issues in the district. As a social and fiscal conservative, my short list includes value for life, smaller government, local control, traditional family values, and minimal taxation.
What is the importance of transparency in state government?
Integrity. The ability of the individual to see what their governing bodies are talking about, deciding, and the bills they are passing has become easier with technology. Making maximum use of that technology and creating easy access paths to streaming video and audio have become highly effective, in this effort, over my past two terms. Legislative sessions should be open to the people in every manner available, with voting processes open for viewing so that people can make informed decisions about who is representing them, and who is not.
Do you support term limits for Kansas Legislature? Why or why not?
While I support term limits in any case where money decides who remains in office, I don’t see that issue for the state legislature. The salary of legislators in Kansas is not lucrative and the lobbyists are not able to create insurmountable campaign bankrolls to control who the candidates are. Having said that, I believe it should be expected that legislators do not remain in those positions for extended periods. But legal limits are not necessary at the state level, as election history has shown us, with only a few exceptions.
Would you advocate spending cuts or tax hikes to balance the state’s budget?
Spending cuts, without a doubt. This legislature was forced by the Kansas Supreme Court to pass a record $1.2 BILLION tax increase in 2017 to satisfy education spending and another smaller increase in 2018. While we debate this decision between tax increases or spending cuts, there is a push to make sure Medicaid expansion is passed again by the Kansas House. This is going to cost the state tens of millions in out years, just when we need to be thinking about how we are going to manage to cut spending due to pandemic financial losses.
What can you do in the legislature to avoid passing on unfunded mandates to city and county governments?
Unintended consequences are a real issue when the legislature is constantly churning out new bills every day we are in session. Proper vetting in committees is essential to the process so that adequate time is given for review and so that constituents are able to submit their views on proposed legislation. While the amendment process is an important element to efficient legislative purpose, improper and frequent amendments are a liability and can be fraught with unintended consequences, such as unfunded mandates and indirect costs to cities and counties.
Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not?
I do not support Medicaid expansion. I have not voted for it at any time during my time in the legislature and I don’t intend to vote for it in the future. The money that will be needed from Kansas taxpayers isn’t in the budget now, so it WILL take a tax increase to make it happen. Also, the federal budget does not have money for it, so the money will have to be printed to add Kansas to the expansion payroll, furthering our national debt and increasing our grandchildren’s debt.
Kansas Justices are chosen by having a nominating commission submit three names to the governor, who then appoints one of the three. Do you support this method? Or would you support choosing Justices similar to the federal method where the governor would appoint a candidate and the Senate would need to ratify the appointment?
Supreme Court Justices are some of the most powerful officials in the nation, both at the state and the federal level. They are not elected, and they can’t be voted out of office at the federal level, and realistically impossible to vote them out at the state level. Allowing a few people to make the decision of appointment, without any oversight, has created a sense of distrust in the process. It is my opinion that a confirmation process with the Senate is sensible and provides another level of assurance that judges from political extremes are not easily set into a lifetime appointment.
What makes you the better candidate for this race?
Experience. With four years in the legislature and as the only currently serving law enforcement officer in the Kansas Legislature, I have knowledge on issues that my opponent cannot offer. I have consistently gained responsibility in the legislature as my colleagues have recognized my integrity, consistency, and ability to provide valuable views and information, and that trust relationship takes time to attain. Now is not the time to send in a person who will be distracted by the orientation process. My opponent has consistently said that he does not have any issue with the way I have voted, so my experience versus his is the only difference the voter might see.
How do you communicate with your constituents?
I provide a newsletter at least twice a month while we are in session. I also provide explanations on social media of more complex issues and share information about upcoming issues on that platform, as well. I have taken dozens of phone calls, and answered hundreds of text messages, emails, and letters.
What issues are important to you? What would you focus on in your next term if re-elected?
The most important thing to me is life. I have been a strong advocate for the unborn, fighting for common sense legislation that protects the young mothers facing the most important decision of their lives and the survival of children, and I intend to continue to do so. The right to LIFE, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is taken from anyone who is aborted, and it is a travesty to ignore that it is happening. Additionally, I believe that the right to keep and bear arms has a real purpose. More gun control legislation only impacts law abiding citizens and does nothing to control criminals who could not care less about another law to break. Small business is the heart and soul of our nation and our state. There is entirely too much regulation and too many taxes and fees associated with trying to run a business that gives people jobs. We all notice when a café or restaurant closes, but we don’t take the time to realize the impossible conditions we have put on these people to try to stay open. Kansas farmers are the backbone of our economy. The more we can do to make their operations easier, the better off we will be as a state.
