The Disc Golf Pro Tour, Dynamic Discs, and JomezPro are pleased to announce that the air dates of four 1-hour telecasts of the Dynamic Discs Open are now finalized and ready to air on CBS Sports Network. The air dates are as follows:
Round 1: 6 p.m. Aug. 26
Round 2: 6 p.m. Aug. 27
Final Round: 6 p.m. Aug. 28
Skins Match: 6 p.m. Aug. 29
HOW TO WATCH
CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with select providers.
The production of the hour-long telecasts was led by JomezPro, in association with the Disc Golf Pro Tour, Disc Golf Network, Central Coast Disc Golf and GK Productions. The broadcasts feature post-production coverage of each of the three rounds of the tournament, as well as a Skins Match that was played on Monday after the tournament with eight professional disc golfers.
The Disc Golf Pro Tour is a PDGA Elite Series comprising the largest events, biggest purses, and best fields of competitors in the sport of disc golf. The Dynamic Discs Open, part of the DGPT, was held on June 26-28, 2020 at the Emporia Country Club in Emporia, Kansas and featured a deep field of the best disc golfers in the world.
Dynamic Discs CEO Jeremy Rusco is pleased with the execution of the production as well as the air dates and times awarded to the show. “Dynamic Discs is thrilled to partner with CBS Sports in conjunction with the Disc Golf Pro Tour, JomezPro, and other top disc golf media teams to share disc golf with the largest audience it’s ever seen! The times slotted for the telecasts are perfect to feature disc golf to as many viewers and fans as possible” said Rusco.
Jomez Pro scaled their operation up to over 20 people in order to produce the broadcasts and are proud of the results and early reviews of the broadcast. “Our team has been working very hard for many weeks to create a product that is custom made for this new audience. We are very excited for the world to see what Disc Golf is all about!” said JomezPro founder Jonathan Gomez.
Jeff Spring, the DGPT CEO & Director shared the Pro Tour’s excitement as well. “We’re proud that the Disc Golf Pro Tour will be aired on CBS Sports Network. This is a great moment for the sport, and I’m proud of what JomezPro and the team of disc golf media contributors that assisted with this production were able to deliver,” said Spring.
Fans can expect the traditional next day coverage from JomezPro and CCDG, along with the reruns of the live coverage from the Disc Golf Network, to become available a month after the air dates on CBS Sports in late September. While there has been a wait for the broadcasts to air coverage of the Dynamic Discs Open, Rusco sees the bigger benefits noting “I don’t think we can overstate the potential that these telecasts have for the future of disc golf. Disc golfers already know how great our sport is; I can’t wait for millions of viewers to watch world-class disc golf and experience our sport for the first time!”
