EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live, work and play. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
American Culinary Federation Executive Chef Michael Garahan for his continued work in providing local school children with healthy and fresh options for school lunches. We hope your goal of hosting the world’s longest salad bar can be accomplished sometime soon!
Area John North Ford and Ford Motor Company representatives for donating a 2014 Ford Fiesta for students involved in the Flint Hills Technical College Automotive Technology Program.
Emporia State University Athletic Director Kent Weiser and ESU’s entire athletics department for their efforts in providing student athletes the opportunity to safely play — and for spectators to safely watch — college sports this fall.
Dianne Tebbetts for soon brightening the lives of America’s servicemembers with the 16th edition of the Emporia’s annual military care package drive. Contact Tebbetts at 620-757-1390 for more information.
Members of the Emporia Lions Club for ensuring the future beauty of the Emporia area by giving out more than 700 free redbud trees to members of the public.
Administrators and healthcare staff at Newman Regional Health and the Flint Hills Community Health Center, many of whom which have donated the last half-year of their lives to promoting the safety of their families, friends, neighbors and complete strangers alike.
Adam Blake
Reporter
Welcome to the discussion.
