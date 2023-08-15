Patricia Lee Lipson, 60, died July 22, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
Patricia Lee Lambert was born January 4, 1963 in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Gerald and Delores (Gilchrist) Lambert. Patti attended Emporia Public Schools and Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kansas, She was the owner of Property Management Services in Emporia, Kansas.
Patricia married Edward Alan Lipson on July 23, 1993 in Emporia, Kansas. She is survived by; her husband, Edward Lipson of Vassar, KS; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Jesse Tollett of Vassar, KS; grandchildren, Talen, Gunner, Takota and Nash Tollett of Vassar, KS; sister and brother-in-law, David and Kathy Sprecher; brother and sister in law, Mark and Jennifer Lipson of Dryidge , KY; nieces and nephews, Sharee Lambert, David Sprecker, and Gerri and Josh Blaisdell; great nephew and niece, Liam and Aria Blaisdell. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter and granddaughter, Jennifer Lee and Haisley Nicole Lipson; mother-in-law, Opal Marie Lipson; and siblings, Sheryl, Norma, and Roy Lambert.
Cremation has occurred.
Memorial Services will be on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Life Church, Emporia, KS. The service will be conducted by Pastor Tony Lantz of the church.
A memorial has been established with SOS of Emporia. Contributions may be sent in case of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801
Online condolences may be made thru:
