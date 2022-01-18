Ronnie Lee Osborn of Emporia, Kansas, passed away on January 14, 2022, at Newman Regional Health. He was 79.
Ronnie was born on October 7, 1942, in Piedmont, Kansas, the son of Irvin and Thelma Elaine Foshee Osborn. He and his wife of almost 60 years, Elaine Roebuck Osborn, were married in Sedan, Kansas, on March 31, 1962.
Family members include: his wife, Elaine Osborn of Emporia; son, David (Renee) Osborn of Raymore, Missouri; daughter, Pam (Randy) Browning of Wichita; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Wiedenmann, Cody (Taylor) Osborn, Samantha Jessup, Chelsey (Travis) Venniro, and Braden Jessup; great-grandchildren, Mason Wiedenmann, Kyndal Osborn, Harper Wiedenmann, and August Venniro; sisters, Bernita Nickel of Winfield, Regina Schulz of Springfield, Missouri, and Irvina Harrod of Howard, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Thelma Osborn; his sisters, Helen Tims, Maxine Elliott and brother, Bud Osborn.
Ronnie graduated from Emporia State University and worked as a computer programmer for Didde Web Press and EVCO before retiring in 2012. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, working outside and problem solving for his family. He mainly just enjoyed spending time with his family and participating in family events.
Ronnie was a humble and kind man of great integrity and an effortless man of God. Those who had the privilege of knowing Ronnie were truly blessed. He was an active member of Victory Fellowship Church for over 40 years. He was one of the founding members of the church and served in many capacities to help start and grow the church.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Victory Fellowship Church, Emporia. Memorial contributions to Victory Fellowship Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
