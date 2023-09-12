The Ozark Mountain Daredevils will bring their unique country rock sound to the historic Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
The Ozark Mountain Daredevils are a musical group known for their eclectic blend of country rock and electric bluegrass. They have a reputation for crafting whimsical and poetic lyrics and delivering harmonious performances.
The Daredevils originated in Springfield, Missouri, in 1971. Initially known as the Family Tree, they later adopted the name The Ozark Mountain Daredevils as a nod to Commander Cody, their musical inspiration.
Over the years, the Daredevils have released recordings under both major and independent record labels, touring extensively throughout North America and Europe. Their songs, including “If You Wanna Get To Heaven,” “Jackie Blue,” “Chicken Train,” and “Standing On The Rock,” continue to be fan favorites and receive airplay on Classic Radio stations. With two original co-founders still leading the band, their signature sound remains vibrant.
For more information about the band, you can visit their official website at Dareheads.com.
Tickets for the performance are available for purchase online at www.emporiagranada.com, over the phone at 620-342-3342, or at the Emporia Granada Theatre box office located at 805 Commercial St.
The box office is open from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.
