Lyon County Public Health reported eight new positives and six new recoveries, Thursday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 52.
There have been 1,044 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March, including 958 recoveries and 33 deaths. There were also an additional four death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Eight people remain hospitalized.
Long-term care has two active cases out of 160 total infections. There have been 24 deaths with four death certificates pending review.
There are currently two active clusters associated with colleges and universities with 62 total cases. There are 10 active cases.
There is one active cluster associated with schools, with two active cases out of five total cases.
