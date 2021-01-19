The Emporia High Girls Wrestling team battled to defend its Centennial League title Friday night in Topeka, narrowly falling to Washburn Rural to claim second place overall.
EHS and the Junior Blues went back and forth throughout the finals, with the Blues coming out on top by a 169-164 margin.
Spartans bringing home individual league titles were Evelin Geronimo at 101, Madelynn Griffin at 126, Virginia Munoz at 138, Hannah Boa at 143, and Megan Olson at 235. EHS’s place finishers were Kalia Keosybounheuang at 109, Caitlin Skye at 132, Adriana Hernandez at 155, Kiana Flores at 170 and Trinity Ervin at 191 while Iris Rentería Rivera (120) and Azia Obregon (115) grabbed third-place spots.
The meet was also a success for EHS Head Coach Shawn Russell, who took home the Centennial League Wrestling Girls Coach of the Year award.
